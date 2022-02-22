Sutton, Nebraska resident Dorothy “Dot” Ann Aspegren, 83, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at her home in Sutton.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 24, at the Sutton Community Church with Pastor Bill Richards officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-7 p.m., with the family present from 4-6 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.