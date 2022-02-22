Sutton, Nebraska resident Dorothy “Dot” Ann Aspegren, 83, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at her home in Sutton.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 24, at the Sutton Community Church with Pastor Bill Richards officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-7 p.m., with the family present from 4-6 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.

Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.