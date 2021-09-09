Hastings, Nebraska resident Dorothy C. Mankin, 91, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at The Heritage-College View Assisted Living in Hastings.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Tyler Hauptmeier officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church Foundation or Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
