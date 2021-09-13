Hastings, Nebraska resident Dorothy C. (Koch) Mankin, 91, died peacefully on Monday, September 6, 2021, at The Heritage-College View Assisted Living in Hastings surrounded by her family.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Tyler Hauptmeier officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Thursday with family present 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church Foundation or Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
She was born on December 25, 1929, to Emma (Miller) and Adolph Koch in rural Kearney County, NE. She moved to Hastings, NE shortly after her birth and lived there her entire life. Dorothy was baptized at home on January 19, 1930, and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church on March 28, 1944. Dorothy graduated from Hastings High School in 1948 and enjoyed lifelong friendships with her classmates. She attended Hastings College where she was certified as a teacher and accepted a job at Hanover Elementary. She taught for seven years in area schools, including Zion Lutheran School in Hastings.
Dorothy was happily married to Blake Mankin for 50 years until his death in 2002. They owned a family farm where they raised their boys, Gayle and Dwight. They were lifelong members of Zion Lutheran Church, and Dorothy was active in the Zion Lutheran Ladies Aid, the Memorial Committee, and various other boards and committees.
She was committed to community service for 30 years and volunteered at Mary Lanning Hospital, served as Superintendent of Gardening for the Adams County Fair, and participated in the Extension Service. She also belonged to the Adams County Education Association where she served as president.
Dorothy was an excellent homemaker and cook. Her meatloaf was a family favorite. She canned her own vegetables and made delicious pickles. She loved to garden and grew beautiful, prize-winning roses. Dorothy had a gift for hospitality and delighted in hosting friends and planning parties. She loved to laugh.
Dorothy now rests in the arms of Jesus. Those preceding her in death include her parents and husband. She is survived by her sons, Gayle Mankin (Corinne) and Dwight Mankin (Sharon), grandchildren Adam Mankin, Michael Mankin (Sky), Blake Mankin (Meagan), Emily Baxter (Will), Austin Mankin (Kirby), and great-grandchildren Rivers Mankin, Baker Mankin, Hadley Baxter, Harvey Mankin, Paxton Mankin, and Parker Baxter.
