Hastings, Nebraska resident Dorothy C. Wilson, 93, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at College View Assisted Living, Hastings, NE.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Trumbull United Methodist Church with Pastor Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Trumbull, NE. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 26, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Trumbull Community Center. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Dorothy’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dorothy was born August 25, 1929, in Arapahoe, NE to Tobias and Elsie (Hinez) DeVries. She graduated from Arapahoe High School in 1947 and graduated from Mary Lanning as a Registered Nurse in 1951. Dorothy married Harry D. Wilson on May 1, 1954, in Trumbull; he preceded her in death on August 1, 2014.
Harry and Dorothy lived on a farm southeast of Trumbull farming and running Hay-Dot Trucking during their 60 years of married life. In the spring of 1960, they adopted Daniel Scott and in the spring of 1966, they adopted Judy Rae.
Together Harry and Dorothy attended many sporting events for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy enjoyed family, gardening, organizing church luncheons, sewing, cooking, and canning all of her life. She helped organize the Sun Set Social at the church for many years as well as being a 4-H leader. She was a member of the Trumbull United Methodist Church and Women’s Society.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry D. Wilson; son, Daniel Wilson; brothers, Wayne DeVries, Carl DeVries, Jack DeVries, and Charles DeVries; sisters, Phyllis Alexander, Mary Bockerman, and Elsie May Frogge; sisters-in-law, Marilyn DeVries and Diane DeVries; and brothers-in-law, Ray Bockerman, Stan Alexander, and Richard Frogge.
Survivors include her children & spouses, Judy & Greg Buhr of Rural Trumbull, NE, Anne & Mika Peltola of Tuusula, Finland; grandchildren, Anthony Wilson & Kymberly Brehm of Hastings, NE, Alisha Wilson of Lincoln, NE, Kelan & Natalie Buhr of Doniphan, NE, Cale Buhr of Rural Trumbull, NE, Creighton Buhr of Kansas City, MO, Emil Ravi of Tuusula, Finland, Matias Ravi of Tuusula, Finland, Teemu Peltola of Tuusula, Finland; great-grandchildren, Dylan Wilson of Hastings, NE, Cameron Wilson of Charleston, SC, Ellistyn Buhr of Doniphan, NE, Lennox Buhr of Doniphan, NE; brothers & spouses, Bud & Gwen DeVries of Arapahoe, NE, Glen & Jo DeVries of Trumbull, NE, Leonard & Wyoma DeVries of Inland, NE, Harold & Kathy DeVries of Lincoln, NE; sister-in-law, Audrie DeVries of Cambridge, NE; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
