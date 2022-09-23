Hastings, Nebraska resident Dorothy C. Wilson, 93, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at College View Assisted Living, Hastings, NE.

Services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Trumbull United Methodist Church with Pastor Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Trumbull, NE. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 26, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Trumbull Community Center. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Dorothy’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.