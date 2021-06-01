Dorothy Egan, 79, of Panama, Nebraska, formerly of Ayr, passed away March 27, 2020.
Celebration of life for Dottie will be Friday, June 11, from 2-5 p.m. at Pastime in Hastings. A luncheon will be provided. Please come and help us celebrate Mom!
Dorothy Egan, 79, of Panama, Nebraska, formerly of Ayr, passed away March 27, 2020.
Celebration of life for Dottie will be Friday, June 11, from 2-5 p.m. at Pastime in Hastings. A luncheon will be provided. Please come and help us celebrate Mom!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.