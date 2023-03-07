Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident, Dorothy E. Largent, 98, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney, NE.
Private family services and burial will be held in Hildreth, NE. There will be no visitation or viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family to be designated for ALS research or cancer research.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Hastings, NE, is serving the family.
Dorothy was born February 28, 1925, in Blythedale, MO, to Stephen and Adah (Hougas) Haines. She graduated from Hastings High School in Hastings, IA.
Dorothy married Paul J “Jack” Largent on March 3, 1944. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2014. Dorothy and Paul moved to Hastings, NE, from Hastings, IA, in 1968.
Dorothy worked for the Adams County Extension Service as a secretary. She was a member of the Methodist Church and volunteered at Good Samaritan Village and Ladies Auxiliary.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul “Jack” Largent; three sons, Robert, Steven, and Mike; grandson, Lance Godard; and brother, Bill.
Survivors include her son and spouse, Dennis and Judy Largent of Hildreth; daughter and spouse, Deb and Dan Nichols of Kearney; daughters-in-law Peg Largent of Ft. Worth, TX, JoAnn Largent of Lincoln, NE, Kathy Jensen of Hildreth; brother, Arlen L. Haines of Chicago, IL; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
