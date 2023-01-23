Hastings, Nebraska, resident, Dorothy G. Friend, 84, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.

Celebration of Life Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Scott DeWitt officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date.