Hastings, Nebraska resident Dorothy H. Cline, 87, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
