Hastings, Nebraska resident Dorothy H. Cline, 87, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Memorial Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Krystal Kennard officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Memorials in honor of Dorothy may be given to the family c/o Vern Cline for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Dorothy’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dorothy was born on April 5, 1936, to Roy & Opal (Kingrey) Kennedy in Hastings, NE. She married LaVern Cline on March 15, 1953; to this union, nine children were born.
Dorothy was a hard-working woman who took pride in everything she did. Her impeccable resume spoke for itself, especially when she was offered a high school custodial position at the age of 84.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking/baking, but especially cooking for her daily lunch dates with Justin and Pat. Dorothy also enjoyed trying her luck with games of chance, cruising around in her red convertible Mustang, and patronizing any garage sale.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; 10 siblings; several in-laws; great-granddaughter, Kalyssa Stafford; granddaughter, Hollie Wilbur-Cline; sons-in-law, Donnie Zeckser and Cary Beurskens; and many other family and friends.
Survivors include her children & spouses Vern (Karen) Cline, Michael (Christal) Cline, Hazel Stafford, Carol Cline, William (Jo) Cline, Jerry (Theresa) Cline, Gwen Zeckser, Johanna Beurskens, Donna (Lee) Wagner; grandchildren Corey Cline, Sara Glasser, Alysha Penas, Tyler Cline, Abby Cline, Cassie Cline, Nathan Cline, Larry Stafford, Regina Stafford, Cristy Griffen, Chassey Hoffman, Shannon Reams, April Duran, Ashley Wolfe, Lance Wolfe, Cassandra Lawson, Zachary Cline, Stacey Lechleitner, Becky Ehly, Matthew Cline, Samantha Washington, Jerel Koger, Mindy Breckner, Nicole Delgado, Stacey Zeckser, Tiffany Nuss, Brooke Zeckser, Marc Zecker, Landon Zeckser, Jetson Zeckser, Heather Sisson, Haleigh Beurskens-Cline, Ryan Beurskens, James Beurskens, Crissy Reutter, Hunter Beurskens, Natashia Molina, Justin Clark; great-grandchildren Blessed with 85 wonderful great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
