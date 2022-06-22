Dorothy J. Klanecky, 94, of Hastings, Nebraska died Monday, June 20, 2022 at Litzenberg Long Term Care in Central City, NE.
Funeral Services will be Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be in the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Solt-Wagner Funeral Home of Central City is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Dorothy was born on May 20, 1928 to Rudolf and Bessie (Krejdl) Zajicek of Friend, Nebraska. She attended country school near Friend and one year in Milligan, Nebraska.
She married Edwin J. Klanecky on February 7, 1948 in Geneva, Nebraska. While living on a farm near Norman, Nebraska, she worked at the Danish Coffee shop for over a year in Minden, Nebraska and the Kearney County Hospital in laundry from 1959 to 1961. After moving to Hastings, Nebraska, in 1969, she worked at Woolworth coffee shop from 1969 to 1974. Then in 1976, she worked at Jack & Jill bakery until 1984 and then Sun Mart Bakery and retired from there. After Ed’s passing, Dorothy lived in Hastings until 2019, when she moved to Primrose Assisted Living in Grand Island.
Dorothy was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings, Nebraska. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, playing Bingo, dancing and going to Czech festivals. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Shirley and Don Farlee of Grand Island, NE; four grandchildren- Kim and Trent Wagner of Central City, NE; Todd and Nicole Farlee of Fairfield, CA; Craig and Amy Farlee of Kearney, NE; Justin and Amber Nolte of Lincoln, NE, and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin Klanecky; daughter, Sharon and her son in law, Harlan Nolte; one brother, Rudy Zajiceck; sisters, Agnes Vodicka and Helen Fujan; and several nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.