Dorothy Jean (Saathoff) Lutkemeier, daughter of Andrew William and Emma Clara Saathoff born on July 19, 1928 in Franklin, Nebraska, went to be in Heaven on Friday, October 22, 2021 at The Gardens at Brook Ridge Assisted Living in Pharr, TX.
She attended District 34 for grade school one mile from the house. They moved 5 miles north of Riverton in the Spring Valley area to finish grade school at Spring Valley. She rode a horse to school.
Later the family moved to an area in the "boom docks" 5 miles south and 1 mile east of Riverton. She then moved in with her Aunt Annie in Franklin to attend high school at which time she worked at Golds Berry Cafe all through her high school years. She graduated in 1946.
On April 20, 1947 she married Harold Dean Lutkemeier in Smith Center, KS. To this union five children were born. They lived 4 miles south and 3/4 east of Holstein where they farmed. In 1954 they relocated to Bladen and there she joined United Methodist Church.
She was a member of the Bladen and Logan Extension Clubs, Harmony Club, Bladen United Methodist Women, Past District Officer of the South Central District, and Bladen Bridge Club. Boy, did she enjoy playing bridge. She was also a member of Eastern Star Chapters 47 and 65 where she was a Past Grand Representative.
After a while, she and Harold decided they prefer warmer weather and moved to Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a son, Orville Dean Lutkemeier.
Survivors include her son, Ronald W. Lutkemeier of Denton, TX; daughter, Carol Jean Magarin of Holstein; three granddaughters, Stacy (Tim) Drummond of CO, Danielle (Jeff) Anderson of Lincoln and Jenna (Ryan) Lester of Lincoln; one grandson, Brian (Michelle) Magarin of Holstein; two great-granddaughters, Kaylee and Tessa; three great-grandsons, Conner, Lane and Levi.
Services will take place at a later date.
