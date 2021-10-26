Dorothy J. Lutkemeier Oct 26, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy J. Lutkemeier, 93, of Mission, Texas passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at The Garden at Brook Ridge in Pharr, TX. Services are pending. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Texas Dorothy J. Lutkemeier Brook Ridge Mission Pharr Pass Away Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCommunity gathers to start healing processEx-employee goes on deadly gun rampage at Superior elevatorCity plans to move stop sign to the northbound lane on Osborne Drive EastMike Bianchi: Turning down FSU to stay at Kentucky was best career move Mark Stoops ever madeMPH shifts to new managerSecond victim dies following Superior shooting incidentState patrol identifies shooting victims2 semi drivers die in crash that closed westbound I-80 near Seward, State Patrol saysSharon Randall: A family full of 'liars'Superior elevator employee who was fired shoots three people, killing two Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
