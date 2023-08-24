Refsell obit mug

Dorothy Jean (Milbrath) Refsell, 92, went to her heavenly home on August 22, 2023. She died peacefully under Hospice Care at College View Memory Unit in Hastings, NE.

There will be no viewing or visitation as Dorothy distinctly chose (over 40 years ago) to be cremated. She made this choice in a field of wildflowers above Ouray, CO. There will be a private family service held at a later date.