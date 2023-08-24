Dorothy Jean (Milbrath) Refsell, 92, went to her heavenly home on August 22, 2023. She died peacefully under Hospice Care at College View Memory Unit in Hastings, NE.
There will be no viewing or visitation as Dorothy distinctly chose (over 40 years ago) to be cremated. She made this choice in a field of wildflowers above Ouray, CO. There will be a private family service held at a later date.
Memorials or remembrances may be sent to the family via c/o Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home, 1225 North Elm Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901 or given to a favorite Christian charity to continue God’s work here on earth.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dorothy was born in Bertha, MN, on Oct. 21, 1930. She married Rev. John Refsell in 1951 and served alongside him in six congregations, Trinity Lutheran in Milwaukee, WI – Edison Park in Chicago, IL – Christ the King in Denver, CO – St. Paul’s Lutheran in Millard, NE – The Antwerp International Protestant Church in Belgium, and Bethlehem Lutheran in Brush, CO.
They were thrilled to retire in 1990 and build their home in Estes Park, CO. They were charter members of Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church there.
Dorothy moved to Hastings in 2017 to be closer to family after her husband’s passing.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John; son, Mark; parents; and her four brothers.
Survivors include daughter, Kathy (Steve) Adelson; grandchildren, Sarah (Brandon) Maendele and AJ Adelson; and great-grandchildren, Nolan, Nash, and Nora Maendele.
A very special thanks to the staff of the Heritage at College View and MLH Hospice for their care and support.
Praise God from whom all blessings flow.
