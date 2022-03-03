Dorothy Jean Stoddard, 90 of Grand Island, died February 24, 2022 peacefully in her home.
Services will be Wednesday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Grand Island. Rev. Dr. Charles Peek and Rev. Susanna DesMarias will officiate. Family will receive visitors beginning at 9:30 AM prior to the service. Burial will at 2:00 PM in the Ord Nebraska Cemetery. Family respectfully requests that masks be worn to protect the vulnerable among us. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Dorothy was born on December 12, 1931 in Ord, NE to Rudolph and Emma Hinesh Hosek. She grew up on a farm outside of Ord and graduated from Ord High School in 1949.
On August 23, 1949 she married her high school sweetheart Jay Curtis Stoddard in Pocatello, ID and was blessed with three children. The family lived in North Platte, Kearney and then made Grand Island their home.
Dorothy was a proud homemaker until her children were grown. She then served as bookkeeping supervisor at Overland National Bank for 28 years. Some of her memberships included St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church where she taught Sunday school for many years and participated in ECW. She also volunteered in Jobs Daughters, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and was a former YWCA Board member. One of the highlights of her activities included going to the 2000 and 2004 Democratic National Convention as a representative of Nebraska.
Dorothy is remembered as a very kind and loving person. She enjoyed helping others and took great pride in her family. She never missed attending a birthday or Halloween party and most recently celebrated New Year’s Eve with the littlest members of the family. There were wonderful celebrations as well as times of adversity. During times of despair, her bit of wisdom was “This too shall pass”. Dorothy added a positive energy to all those she came into contact with. She will be truly missed.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Ken Elson of Salem, VA; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Kathy Stoddard of Grand Island and James and Jeannine Stoddard of Santa Maria, CA.
Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Amy and husband Kirk Tanksley, Michelle Elson Roza and husband Tony Roza, Jayson Stoddard and wife Abbi, Nick Stoddard and wife Abby, Sarah and husband Jared Hansen, Laura Stoddard and fiancé Carlos Miranda, Matthew Stoddard and wife Krysta, Andrew Stoddard and Thomas Stoddard.
Dorothy is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Samantha, Aksel, Kaizer and Norah Hansen, Ezra, Oliver, Willow Rose and Thea Stoddard, Cooper Beins, Elson and Lewis Tanksley and Poppy Louise and Calla Jean Stoddard.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Jay; parents Rudolph and Emma Hosek; sisters, Lydia Kerchal and Betty Schmidt and great-grandson Jet David Hansen.
Memorials are suggested to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Grand Island, the Salvation Army and Hope Harbor.
