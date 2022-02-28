Dorothy L. Buescher, 94, of Lawrence, Nebraska, died on Friday, February 25, 2022, at her current residence at Gramercy Hill in Lincoln.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence. There will be no viewing or visitation as her wishes were to be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church are preferred. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy was born on September 15, 1927, at home in Clay County, Nebraska, near Spring Ranch.
She was the youngest daughter of John and Lillian (Wolfe) Lipovsky. Dorothy attended Prairie Rose District 4 rural school for 8 years and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1945.
She worked at the farm home until she was 21 years old. Dorothy was a receptionist and nurse’s assistant for Dr. A.E. Harrington, Ear, Eye & Nose Specialist in Hastings for two years.
On October 18, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald Buescher, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church (Louchy) near Deweese.
Don and Dorothy lived in Lawrence for 3 years and moved to the parental farm in 1953 where they farmed.
In 1970, they moved to Lawrence and lived for 47 years in the home they built. In 2017, they moved to Gramercy Hill in Lincoln.
After 69 ½ years of marriage, Don passed away on April 6, 2020.
Dorothy was a full-time homemaker and held various positions in the Sacred Heart Altar Society and P.T.A. for many years.
She volunteered whenever possible and enjoyed music and playing the piano by ear, dancing, playing cards, especially bridge with her friends.
Dorothy enjoyed traveling with her husband Don to visit their children and to other destinations made possible by their daughter Nancy, while she worked as a flight attendant for T.W.A.
Survivors of the immediate family include six sons and one daughter, Craig and (Marge) of South Bend, Dale and (Suzie) of Lincoln, Dean and (Beckie) of Goodyear, AZ, Nancy and (John) Wagner of Southlake, TX, Gary and (Connie) of Prior Lake, MN, Doug and (Stacy) of Lincoln, and Scott and (Alison) of Olathe, KS; three sisters-in-law, Geraldine Karmazin of Superior, Marita Lukasek of Lawrence, and Jolene Hoelting of Kearney.
Others left to cherish her memory include her 16 grandchildren, Dr. Jenni Buescher, Honorable Brian Buescher, Angie Larson, and Emily Meyer, Devan Buescher, Derek and Christina Buescher, Taylor Allison, Amanda Creighton and Parker Wagner, Alyssa Buescher, Samantha Proctor and Tyler Buescher, Dr. Matt Buescher and Sarah Hanus and Annabelle Buescher.
There are also 16 great-grandchildren, Alexander, Elizabeth, Catherine, Anna and Nicholas Buescher, Grant and Isaac Larson, Mikayla and Blake Meyer, Evelyn and Hunter Allison, Levi and Daniel Creighton, Isaiah and Olivia Hanus and Lydia Buescher.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents, John and Lillian Lipovsky; brother, Edward Lipovsky and wife, Lorene; sisters, Marie and husband, Edward Sekora, and Elsie and husband, Bob Karmazin; brothers-in-law, Eugene and Leonard Karmazin, Eldon Hoelting and Tony Lukasek.
Dorothy was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family. Her life was enriched by her faith, family and friends.
