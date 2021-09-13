Hastings, Nebraska resident Dorothy L. Smith, 96, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at The Heritage-College View Assisted Living in Hastings.
There will be no services. Book signing will be 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, with family present 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dorothy was born August 24, 1925, near Murdock, NE, to Daniel and Louise (Reike) Schlaphof. Soon after graduating from Murdock High School, she moved to Hastings, NE to live with her sister and brother-in-law, who was the pastor of the Grace Methodist Church at that time. Dorothy met her husband at church when he got out of the service, and they were married on October 16, 1946. While they raised two daughters, Dorothy also worked full-time as a bookkeeper. She and her husband retired to Sun City, AZ in 1975 for 20 years, when they moved back to Hastings to be closer to family. Dorothy was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Dorothy had many talents, and she loved to share them with her family and friends. After moving to Hastings as a young woman, she played piano for church services and accompanied the choir. She was a fantastic cook and loved to bake; she regularly hosted parties for their Christian Builders Sunday school class socials and welcomed many guests at their Sun City home. She spent countless hours at a sewing machine, stitching up outfits for herself, her daughters, and her granddaughter. Her hands were never idle, usually in the service of giving.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard F. Smith; two sisters, and one brother.
She is survived by her two daughters, Diane Busboom and Carolyn Smith, both of Hastings; granddaughter and spouse, Jamie and Alex Dixon of Denver, CO, and great-granddaughters Audrey and Anya Dixon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.