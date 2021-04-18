Hastings, Nebrasa, resident Dorothy R. (Loncar) VanBuskirk, 95, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at The Kensington in Hastings.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Hastings is serving the family.
Updated: April 19, 2021 @ 3:57 pm
