Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dorrit E. Jones Dunn, 87, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at The Heritage at College View Assisted Living in Hastings.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Hastings with Pastor Paul Ozbun officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Minden Cemetery in Minden.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday with family present at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Dorrit’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
