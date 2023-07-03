Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dorrit E. Jones Dunn, 87, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at The Heritage at College View Assisted Living, in Hastings.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Hastings with Pastor Paul Ozbun officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Minden Cemetery in Minden, NE.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. with family present Monday, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Dorrit’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dorrit was born August 18, 1935, in Minden to Peter and Rosa Nielsen and graduated from Minden High School in 1952. She worked as a secretary until her retirement.
In 1954, she married Clinton Jones and in 1956 started their family of three daughters. They were married for 38 years until his death in 1992.
She married Dean Dunn in 1995. He preceded her in death in 2011.
Dorrit was a member of the Danish Brotherhood of America. She enjoyed reading, bowling, gambling, and mostly her family.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, not only to her family but to her second family, as well.
Dorrit was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; two brothers, Elmer Neilsen and Herbert Nielsen; her grandson, Dustin Kinney; son-in-law, Robert Newhouse; and two stepsons, Mike Dunn and Bob Dunn.
Dorrit is survived by 3 daughters, Cindy (Keith) Kinney of Hastings, Linda Newhouse of Evans, GA, and Teresa (Tim) Powers of Lincoln; grandchildren, April (Scott) Struss of Hastings, Brandon (Kelly) Kinney of Hastings, Jessi (Kyle) Hamburger of Hastings, Christopher Newhouse of Papillion, Christina Newhouse of Evans, GA, Nick (Tiffany) Powers of Lincoln, and Megan Powers of Omaha; 12 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Chuck Dunn, Judy Stafford, and Kelly Lengyel and their families; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.