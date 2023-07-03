Dorrit dunn

Hastings, Nebraska, resident Dorrit E. Jones Dunn, 87, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at The Heritage at College View Assisted Living, in Hastings.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Hastings with Pastor Paul Ozbun officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Minden Cemetery in Minden, NE.