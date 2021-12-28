Glenvil, Nebraska resident Doug Alan Oeltjen, 60, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Carla Gunn officiating. Visitation with family present will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Book signing will be 1-4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Guardian Angels Services – Doug Oeltjen Memorial Fund, PO Box 260, Kenesaw, NE 68956. A luncheon will be held at Lifehouse Church following the service. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Doug’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
