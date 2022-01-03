Glenvil, Nebraska resident Doug Alan Oeltjen, 60, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Carla Gunn officiating. Visitation with family present will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Book signing will be 1-4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Guardian Angels Services – Doug Oeltjen Memorial Fund, PO Box 260, Kenesaw, NE 68956. A luncheon will be held at Lifehouse Church following the service. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Doug’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Doug was born June 20, 1961, in Hastings, NE to Gary & Patricia (Rodenbeck) Oeltjen. He graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1979 and studied aircraft maintenance and later earned a degree in large equipment operation. Doug married Christina Boeding in June 1997 in Hastings, to this union two daughters were born; they later divorced. Also left behind to grieve are his fiancée Charlene Thompson and two sons.
Doug was proud of his work at Protex Central. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, coaching Sandy Creek Red Raiders football, teaching Hunter Safety, talking to anyone about anything, cooking, being involved with Four Rivers Sportsman, and he never knew a stranger.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors include his daughters, Sarah Oeltjen of Hastings and Michaela Oeltjen of Hastings; son, Cedric Oeltjen of Glenvil; fiancée, Charlene Thompson of Glenvil; stepson, Xander Herron of Glenvil; father, Gary Oeltjen of Kenesaw; brothers and spouse, Mark & Jill Oeltjen of Hastings and Darrell Oeltjen of Blue Hill; sister and spouse, Shelly & Gib Wieland of Kenesaw; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.