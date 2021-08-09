Hastings, Nebraska resident Douglas Johnson, 76, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 13, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be held at Parkview Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Thursday, and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Douglas was born October 22, 1944, in Lebanon, KS, to Richard E. and Dorothy (Beitler) Johnson. He married Delores Jean Myers on November 31, 1974. Douglas was employed by Old Home Bakery in 1978 until he retired in 2000. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1966. Douglas enjoyed building model railroads.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael Douglas Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Delores Johnson of Hastings; children and spouse, Brian and Michelle Johnson of Lincoln, Russell W. Johnson of Omaha; grandchildren, Noelani Anderson, Treyson Anderson, Aubrey Johnson; siblings and spouses, Gary and Cindy Johnson of Breckenridge, MI, Janet Arnett of Hastings, Richard Johnson of Grand Island, Mary and Butch Schlyer of Hays, KS, William Johnson of Hastings; numerous nieces and nephews.
