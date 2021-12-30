Douglas Callier, 63, of Fairfield, Nebraska passed away on December 15, 2021. Memorial services will be held 10:30 am, Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield, Nebraska with Pastors Ivan and Joyce Dean officiating. The service will be live-streamed on Apfel Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings to help the family with funeral expenses.
Doug was born October 19, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri to Lee James Callier and Velda Barks Layton. He grew up in Perryville, Missouri with his many brothers and sisters. He proudly served in the Marines for many years. Doug was employed at T-L Irrigation for most of his life in Nebraska. He was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield. He was a devoted father to his five children.
Doug enjoyed fishing, remodeling his home, spending time with family and watching football and Husker volleyball. Doug enjoyed losing football bets to Jessie and talks about the latest stocks with Jarrett. He started to help Sierra remodel her new house and gave her many ideas. Doug loved cooking his world-famous chicken and dumplings for Brooke. He enjoyed teaching Brooke how to drive, along with all his children in the past. He loved hearing the latest from Dannielle on what Miss Karlee was up to. He also enjoyed spending time at his “happy place” with Kim at Harlan Lake catching the biggest catfish the lake had to offer. The children also joined the fishing trips many times.
Survivors include spouse Kim Haubold of Lincoln; sons, Jessie Dittmer of Kearney, and Jarrett Dittmer of Wayne; daughters, Dannielle (Kris) Johnson of Kenesaw, Sierra Dittmer of Kenesaw, NE, Brooke Dittmer of Fairfield; and grandchild Karlee Johnson.
