Hastings, Nebraska resident Douglas Duane “Doug” Wager, 71, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the POW/MIA organization which Doug proudly supported throughout his adult life. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.