Hastings, Nebraska resident Douglas Duane “Doug” Wager, 71, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the POW/MIA organization which Doug proudly supported throughout his adult life. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Whether you knew Doug or not, if you were ever at an event he attended for someone he cared for, you absolutely remember him. His booming voice, he claimed, came from his time as a Marine and became the battle cry for many a Volleyball, Football, and Baseball game over the years. He was often the only voice heard above the crowd and even the coaching staff trying to talk to their players. His passion to support those that he loved in whatever their calling lasted until his final week when he was able to muster up the strength to see Jackson Gerdes’ final game as an 8th grader to cap off an undefeated season. “I know uncle Doug is here because I heard him cheering mom!” Jackson said as he later posed for a picture with Uncle Doug for what turned out to be the final picture we would have of him. It showed him smiling that wonderful smile we all will cherish for the rest of our lives.
His love of movies, music, playing cards, awful dad jokes, and a “Can’t means won’t!” attitude played an absolutely pivotal role in shaping the lives of those fortunate enough to be raised by him or know him as their friend. Even when his illness started to take over his life in the final years, you never had to wonder if he wanted to hear from you or see pictures and videos of those he loved. It was his air, his heart, it truly was what he lived for. Knowing that it no longer is an option and that we will no longer be able to hear that voice or see that smile is the most crushing part of losing him to so many.
We love you so much. We know you are in a better place now and will continue to make you proud for the rest of our lives.
He is survived by his daughter, Shauna Raupach; son, Ryan Wager; granddaughters, Alexia, Avianna, Ava, and Anastazja; sisters, Dawna Childers and Debra Wager; niece, Christy; nephews, Greg and Corey; and an entire community of others that knew him simply as Dougpa or Uncle Doug.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.