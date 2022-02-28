Douglas “Doug” Lynn Shenk, 58, of Polk, Nebraska, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at his home.
Memorial services are noon Thursday, March 3, at the Hordville Event Center in Hordville. Greeting of friends will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Center. The family requests casual dress. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Polk Fire and Rescue or the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Doug was born on August 23, 1963, to Carroll and Charlene (Nouzovsky) Shenk in Central City, Nebraska.
He grew up in Polk, graduating from Polk High School in 1981. He then attended the University of Nebraska studying agriculture.
Doug married Donna Marie Beck on July 11, 1987, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clarks, Nebraska.
Doug took over the family farm in 1995, and moved to the family homestead shortly after. Doug briefly raised hogs and then cattle until 2010.
Doug was a member of Valley View Country Club and sat on the Club Board. He enjoyed golfing, deer hunting, Cubs baseball, and Duke basketball.
One recent highlight was attending a Duke basketball game at Cameron Indoor Stadium with his son Dylan this past December.
Doug coached basketball several years for Dylan when he was small. He was also an assistant basketball coach for Polk-Hordville.
His greatest joys were golfing with friends, spending time with his family, and cheering on Dylan and Danielle at their high school and college sporting events.
Doug is survived by his wife, Donna of Polk; son, Dylan of Hastings; daughter, Danielle of Hastings; and brothers, Dave (Linda) Shenk and Darren (Chris) Shenk all of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
