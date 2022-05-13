Douglas L. Warrings of Eureka Springs, Arkansas passed away May 5, 2022, at his home in Eureka Springs.
Douglas L. Warrings was born on August 21, 1945, to John and Norma (Meyer) Warrings in Hastings, Nebraska. Doug attended a small Nebraska country school through the 8th grade with one other person in his class. Starting the 9th grade he attended the public school system in Hastings, Nebraska. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1963 and the Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska in 1965.
He was employed by the Iowa Department of Transportation Bridge Design Department in Ames, Iowa from 1965 until his retirement in 2000. In 1966 he was married to Darlyne Jackson.
Doug loved to fish, read and also loved to cook and barbecue. One of the things he was proud of was that he started driving a tractor (Farmall H) when he was nine years old helping his father on the family farm. Doug was always thankful for being raised on a farm and growing up in the hard-working environment.
Douglas was preceded in death by his wife Darlyne on February 5, 2020, his parents, a brother Dan, brother-in-law, Rodney Kroger.
He is survived by his sister Gloria Kroger of Hastings, Nebraska; and nieces and nephews living in Nebraska.
There will be no visitation or service. Mr. Warrings requested his body be cremated and the ashes returned to the river and lake on which he enjoyed his retirement. Memorial donations are suggested to go to a concern close to your heart. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2022.
