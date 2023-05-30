Dr. Gordon G. McLain, 88, Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud, Nebraska.
Services are pending. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Gordon G. McLain, 88, Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud, Nebraska.
Services are pending. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.