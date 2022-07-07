Dr. John Alfred Coover, 86, of Grand Island, Nebraska passed away on Sunday July 4, 2022.
John was born on October 7, 1935 in Lincoln, NE to John A. and Pauline (Gaudreau) Coover.
He graduated from Lincoln High School and continued his education at The University of Nebraska, earning his Doctorate of Dental Surgery, and later his MS in Oral Surgery from the University of Iowa. He served as a Navy dentist for 2 years.
He married Bobbie (Hicks) and to this union were born 4 children. They made their home in Hastings, NE, where he practiced oral surgery for 45 years. He also served at the VA in Grand Island, and was a LT. Colonel in the Air Force reserve for many years.
He later married Pat McCoy and moved to a property near Ayr, NE.
“Doc” enjoyed hunting, skiing, history, and being with friends. His favorite holiday was Independence Day, and he always made it fun for family and friends.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy Andreasen, his children, Cathi (David) Swift, David (Kelli) Coover, John (Sharifa) Coover, and Carrie (Brian) Fabry, and grandchildren, Caroline (Hui Min) Swift, Will (Nicole) Coover, Grant (Colleen)Fabry, Jenny (Colin) Maloy, Sarabeth (Carsten) Bosselman, Mary Swift, Nick Fabry, Rachel (Jackson) Gannon, Megan Fabry, Max, Wes and Zac Coover, and 3 great-grandchildren, Lex Coover, Hazel Fabry, and Ren Gannon.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family burial at Omaha National Cemetery will be at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are designated to the American Legion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.