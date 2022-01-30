Dr. Lawrence Harlan Brannigan died in his Annapolis, Maryland, home on January 25, 2022.
Born in 1939 in Hastings, Nebraska, to Earl Brannigan and Linda Brannigan (nee Walker), Dr. Brannigan was a graduate of St. Cecilia's High School in Hastings.
He received his bachelor's and master's degrees in chemistry from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where he met his wife of 57 years, Joan Dianne Brannigan (nee Rockwell).
Dr. Brannigan subsequently obtained a Ph.D. in chemistry at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.
After moving to St. Louis, Missouri, in 1974, Dr. Brannigan became an agricultural research chemist, resulting in his holding several U.S. patents.
He was also on the team of inventors of a fireproof fiber that has been used for astronauts' garments.
Once retired, Dr. Brannigan became a part-time professor of chemistry at several small colleges in the St. Louis area.
Dr. Brannigan enjoyed bowling and coaching his elementary school daughter's soccer team. He was an avid football fan, a lifelong devotee of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, and a regular attendee of concerts and theater.
He was also an amateur astronomer and spent much of his spare time reading.
Dr. Brannigan is survived by his wife; his two daughters, Susan Brannigan and Lisa Rodvien; Lisa's husband George and stepsons Leo and Gabriel; his foster son, Joe Hye; and his sister, Kathleen Witte, as well as the Chesson family — Jehu, Yvette, Jehu, Jr. and Dale, whom he regarded as kin.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Patricia, Marilyn, Kathryn, Colleen, Joseph, and James.
Online condolences may be made at www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.