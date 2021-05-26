Hastings, Nebraska resident Dr. Richard Arthur “Dick” Hutchins, 91, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Providence Place Assisted Living in Hastings.
A graveside service will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry (https://nufoundation.org/give/university-of-nebraska-medical-center/college-of-dentistry/) or Central Valley Public Schools (contact Amy Malander, Superintendent, 308-428-3145). Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Richard was born in North Loop Valley, NE to Arthur and Ruth Hutchins on August 2, 1929. He graduated from North Loup High School in 1947. Richard was an accomplished high school athlete in track, basketball, and football. While in high school, he and his cousin, Donald Hutchins, drove from North Loup to Hastings where his uncle, Merrill Anderson, was a flight instructor.
Richard graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1952 with a degree in Agriculture. While attending Nebraska, he participated in ROTC. After graduation, Richard served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1956. While in the Air Force, he learned how to fly jets and continued to enjoy flying throughout his life.
Richard married Marlene Ann Ogden on August 31, 1952, in Lincoln. They had two children, Robert Allen (1954) and Barbara Lynn (1956). Marlene died on August 26, 1988, in Hastings at age 55.
After completing his service, he attended the University of Nebraska College of Dentistry. While in dental school, he joined the Nebraska Air National Guard, serving for three years. He graduated from dental school in 1960. His brother, Dale, was ahead of him in dental school. Richard always said how much Dale helped him.
Richard enjoyed snow skiing so, after graduating, Richard opened his first dental practice in Long Mount, Colorado. In 1962, the family moved to Hastings where Richard opened a new dental practice. Dr. Hutchins enjoyed serving his many patients until he retired in 2014.
In 1975, he bought farmland in Valley County, NE, near his boyhood home. He enjoyed working on the land, spraying weeds, building fences, and cutting trees for firewood.
In 1995, Richard married Karlay Dufford Hegwood. They enjoyed golfing together and taking airplane trips around the United States to dental meetings. Richard flew thirteen times in formation with 100 Bonanza aircraft to the yearly EAA Spirit of Aviation Convention in Oshkosh, WI.
Richard’s hobbies included golf, cycling across Nebraska, jogging, climbing mountains, sailing with his young son Robert, and playing tennis with Barbara.
Richard was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, and a lifetime member of the American Dental Association.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ruth Hutchins; his wife, Marlene Hutchins (mother of Robert Hutchins and Barbara Hutchins); brother, Dale Hutchins; cousin, Donald Hutchins; and lifelong friend, Leo Wolf.
Richard is survived by his wife, Karlay Hutchins; his son, Robert (Vivian) Hutchins; his daughter, Barbara Hutchins; his stepson, Thad Hegwood; his stepdaughters, Karry (Gale) Whitten Streff and Trista (Kai) Frederick; his brother, Dean (Joyce) Hutchins; his grandchildren, Carolyn (Dan Gurney) Hutchins, Cheryl Hutchins, Lexie Whitten, Ethan Hegwood, Gabriel Whitten, Emerick Hegwood, Gavin Whitten, Eshton Hegwood, and Aeryn Frederick; cousin-in-law Betty Hutchins; cousins; nephews; and nieces.
