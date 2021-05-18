Hastings, Nebraska resident Dr. Richard A. Hutchins, 91, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Providence Place in Hastings.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Updated: May 18, 2021 @ 6:39 pm
