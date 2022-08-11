Dr. Sherrill Eldren Echternkamp, 79, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2022. He was comforted by his wife, children and grandchildren.
Sherrill was born in Columbus, IL to Eldren and Eleanor Echternkamp. He graduated from Southern Illinois Univ, Ohio State Univ and Cornell Univ. He was a physiologist for the USDA for 40 years. He and his wife Lynn raised their children Renee and Eldren in Clay Center and volunteered in the community. He enjoyed restoring antique and vintage Fords.
