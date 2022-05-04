Hastings, Nebraska, resident Drew Bohlen, 36, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be held at a later date. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorial may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
After a long battle with alcohol addiction, Drew G. Bohlen passed away at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Drew was a loving person who cared about helping others in any way he could.
His calm demeanor was one of his more prominent traits along with his unique personality.
Drew is often thought of as an old soul in a new-aged body. He loved anything old or antique from cars to clothes. He had a love for the arts that could be found in all areas of his life.
There wasn't a movie, film, song, or physical expression of art he didn't appreciate. This love of arts was also apparent in his hobbies which included playing guitar, restoring vehicles, skateboarding, drawing, and trying to write his own songs or melodies.
Drew kept to himself and only let a few people into his circle but once he did, he tried his best to make their time spent together fun.
Two of his most favorite people were his sons, Liam and Laken.
Drew is survived by his two sons, Liam and Laken Bohlen; their mother, Lisa Featherstone; father Tim Bohlen; sister, Misti Bohlen, and spouse Levi Kent; brother, Thomas Bohlen; nephews, Colten and Johnathan Bohlen; nieces, Leah and Lillyan Kent, and Makynna Nisonger; grandparents, Dixie and Duan Bohlen and Dee Graham; as well as numerous other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Barbra E. Bohlen.
