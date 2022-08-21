Hastings, Nebraska, resident Duane Allen Hurst, 81, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating.
As a lifelong Husker fan, Duane would appreciate friends attending the service to wear Husker attire to celebrate his life. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday, August 25, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Nebraska Game & Parks Foundation, c/o Butler Volland Funeral Home, 1225 N. Elm Ave., Hastings.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.