Ayr, Nebraska, resident Duane E. Fritz, 80, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.
Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, January 13, at All Saints Chapel in Good Samaritan Society Hastings.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com
Duane was born November 5, 1941, in Alexandria, Minnesota, to Edwin and Carolyn (Bast) Fritz. He moved to Hastings with his family in 1945.
Duane graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1959 and served in the Army National Guard.
He married Diane Oxley at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings on November 25, 1961.
Duane worked for Tops, Hastings Casket Company, McRoberts, and Hastings Irrigation Company from where he retired in 2007.
He was a volunteer firefighter with the Ayr Fire Department from 1977 to 1991.
Duane enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing with his friend Mark Crouse, hunting and fishing, and floating in a john boat on the Republican River with his brother-in-law and best-friend, Dick. He especially liked attending his grandchildren sporting events.
Duane is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane Fritz of Ayr; children, Becki (Vince) Harris of Heartwell, Deb (Randy) Loudon of Hastings, Sandra (Bruce) Ockinga of Ayr, Marcie Fritz all of Ayr, Julia (JR) Wessel of Seward; grandchildren, Matt (Megan) Ockinga, Shane Hartford, Trent (Heather) Ockinga, Ashley (Brandon) Mills, Aaron (Brookelyn) Wessel, Ty Ockinga, Trace Ockinga, and TJ Ockinga; great-grandchildren, Krae Ockinga, Ellie Mangers, Brexton Ockinga, Brodrick Ockinga, Emersyn Ockinga, and Mae Ockinga; along with his sister, Marcene (Doug) Moger of Temple, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Dustin Hartford; and sister, Dorothy Fritz.
