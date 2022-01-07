Ayr, Nebraska resident Duane E. Fritz, 80, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hastings, Nebraska.
