Glenvil, Nebraska resident Duane M. “Dude” Childs Sr., 75, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at his home.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Updated: October 20, 2021 @ 4:57 pm
