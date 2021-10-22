Glenvil, Nebraska resident Duane M. “Dude” Childs Sr., 75, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at his home.
Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 28, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial with military rites will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 29, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Duane’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Papa D was born October 4, 1946, in St. Edward, NE to Gerald D. and Dolores G. (Morris) Childs. He graduated from Albion High School in Albion, NE in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army from July 19, 1967 to November 23, 1970. He married Jane Haag on February 7, 1970, in McCook, NE.
Papa D worked as a road construction superintendent for Werner Construction for many years. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Gold Prospectors Club. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He especially loved firing up the grill and cooking for as many people as would show. If you didn’t eat his food, you may as well break his heart. He loved everyone and if he knew you, you were family. Both badass and teddy bear, he will be missed by many.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents; and nephews, Zach Childs, Michael Morgan Jr., and Tony Miller.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Childs of Glenvil; children, Nikol (Keith) Hart of Grand Island, Shenessa (Marc Stokes) Voorhees of Glenvil, Malissa (Andy) Wagoner of Glenvil, D.J. (Trish) Childs of Hastings, Jeremy Childs of Glenvil; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob (Bonnie) Childs of Torrington, WY, Jim (Jackie) Childs of Torrington, WY, Gary (Marilee) Childs of Torrington, WY, Steve (Kathy) Childs of Torrington, WY, Julie (Doug) Haught of Torrington, WY, Cindy (David) Haught of Spearfish, SD; many nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.