Duane William White passed away on September 21, 2022, at the age of 86 in his home in Lakewood, Colorado.
Duane was born on September 12, 1936, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and graduated from Hastings High School in Hastings, Nebraska, in 1955.
After graduation, Duane stayed in Hastings to study Theology at Hastings College while his younger brother, Bruce, finished high school, both living at the local YMCA.
In 1958, Duane joined the United State Marine Corps. As a Marine, Duane was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, where he met his wife of 58 years, Fujiko.
Upon leaving the Marines, Duane moved to Colorado, settling with his wife and children in the brand-new subdivision of Green Mountain in Lakewood, where he lived until his death.
Duane received a Bachelor of Science in Geophysical Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado, and worked as a journeyman electrician for most of his life.
Duane was a proud member of IBEW Local 68, working on projects like the Denver Public Library expansion and Denver International Airport.
Duane loved fishing and was an expert fly-fisherman. He also had a lifelong affection for league bowling, real Keno games, cars, road trips across country, old musicals, and composing music on the organ piano.
He was an avid reader and lifelong learner — a man of science and reflection. Above all, Duane was a family man.
He was a patient and loving father to son, John, and daughter, Kathy, a devoted husband to Fujiko, doting Ojii to granddaughter, Artemis, and caring brother, son, and uncle.
Duane was preceded in death by parents, Opal and Carl White and brother, Bruce White. He is survived by his wife, Fujiko White; children, John White (Amie Schrader) and Kathy White (Peter Lindstrom); granddaughter, Artemis White-Lindstrom; sister, Dee Ann Zaharias; and many nieces and nephews.
Duane was a kind and gentle man, who was dearly loved and will be forever missed.
Funeral services will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, October 3, at Fort Logan National Cemetery: 3698 S Sheridan Blvd — Staging Area C. Please arrive 10-15 minutes before then.
An informal memorial gathering will follow at 11:30 at Holiday Lanes Bowling and Billiards at 10350 West Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80215.
