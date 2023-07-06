Hastings, Nebraska resident Dustin Richard Dean Goings, 38, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A book signing will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the funeral home.