Hastings, Nebraska resident Dustin Richard Dean Goings, 38, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A book signing will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or the donor’s choice. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Dustin’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dustin was born January 10, 1985, in Lincoln, NE to Harvey D. and Penny R. (Walker) Goings.
He graduated from Kenesaw High School in 2003 and earned his associate’s degree in welding and auto body from Central Community College in Hastings.
Dustin was a welder in the area for many years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church
Dustin was preceded in death by his mother, Penny Walker; stepmother, Dixie (Struss) Goings; stepson, Luis Rodriguez; grandparents, Melvin and LaVaughn Goings, Bud and Neva Walker, and Harold and Betty Struss.
Survivors include his sons, Caleb Goings of Hastings, NE, and Evyn Goings of Hastings, NE; father and partner Harvey Goings and KayCe Sheppard of Hastings, NE; brother and family Anthony Goings of Hastings, NE, Noah and Hudson; aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family.
