Hastings, Nebraska resident Dwane C. “Curt” Moeller, 82, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at his home.
Rosary will be 6 p.m. Sunday, February 20, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 21, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Curt was born December 27, 1939, in Madison, SD to Clifford & Marie (Oltmanns) Moeller. He attended grade school in Madison until moving to Kenesaw, where he graduated in 1959. Curt married his high school sweetheart, Julia Porterfield, and they resided in Kenesaw. After their retirement, they moved to Hastings.
Curt was a heavy equipment operator and later owned his own over-the-road trucking business. After retirement, he still did some random dirt work in and around the community. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and Elks Lodge.
Curt was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ron and Lynn; sister, Margaret; brothers-in-law, Gene Porterfield, Jack Porterfield, and Jerry Porterfield; and sister-in-law, Jeannette Ellis.
Survivors include his wife, Julia Moeller of Hastings; daughters & spouse, Lynne Ann Jackson of Norfolk, Michelan & Randy Parr of Hastings; grandchildren & spouses, Brandon Prescott, Jerome & Christine Jackson, Amy & Gabe Jackson, Nicholas Dickenson, Zachary & Bekah Moeller, Bailey & Steven Jenson; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Shiela Winslow, Ellen Porterfield, Jeannie Porterfield, Marilyn Moeller; brother-in-law, Larry Dillon; several nieces & nephews.
