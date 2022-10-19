Hastings, Nebraska resident E. Royal Miller, 85, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, October 24, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Josh Davis officiating. Burial with military rites will be 2 p.m. Monday, October 24, at Arapahoe Cemetery in Arapahoe. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. with family present 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
