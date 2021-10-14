Shickley, Nebraska resident Earl Dean 'Beno' Frieden, 87, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in Shickley.
Earl was born on February 11, 1934 in Shickley, NE to Wilfred and Elsie (Goesch) Frieden.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Shickley with Pastor James Moll officiating. Visitation will take place Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 1 - 8 p.m. at Farmer and Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Shickley.
Left to cherish Earls memory are his son, Conley Frieden of Omaha; daughter, Camella (Mike) Walters of Shickley; grandchildren, Wade (Abby) Walters of Shickley, Whitney Walters and special friend Trevor Griess of Shickley; great-granddaughter, Cora Walters of Shickley; sisters, Sherril Crone of Hastings, Ila (Wayne) Nelson of Hastings, Opal (Lawrence) Griess of Sutton; sisters-in-law, Barbara Frieden of York, Vernice Seebach of Sioux City, IA, Verona Lubben of Le Mars, IA.
Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Farmer and Son Funeral Home of Geneva is caring for the family.
