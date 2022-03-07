Rogers, Arkansas resident Earl R. Cure, 99, passed away on March 4, 2022, at his home in Rogers.
Memorial services are 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Bland Chapel with Pastor Brian Youngs officiating with Military Rights after the service. Memorials may be given to Bland Chapel, 8530 Twin Coves Road, Rogers, AR 72756 and local Humane Society, www.humansocietyanimals.com
Earl was born August 24, 1922, to Walter Cure and Laura Jeanette (Smith) Cure in Council Bluffs, IA. Earl was a great inspiration to all his family. He wanted to drop out of school when his father passed away at a young age to be able to help his mother, but she wouldn’t let him. Earl worked on steam engines during his early career with the Union Pacific, but saw early on the future was with diesel locomotives. He pursued education on the new engines and it put him ahead of some of his colleagues and moved him from labor to management. The last half of his career was spent as a mechanical supervisor.
Earl joined the Navy and served on the USS Bunker Hill, an aircraft carrier that saw extensive service in the South Pacific. It was a kamikaze attack on May 11, 1945 that changed his life’s direction. His damaged ship limped to Seattle for repairs and luckily the war ended before they had to ship out again.
Earl married Carolyn Hoch on December 31, 1941 and they had two children. David W. was born March 7, 1944 and Carol Lynn was born March 13, 1949.
Earl retired from UP Railroad after 41 years of service. They built a retirement home at Beaver Lake in Rogers, AR. Family reunions were held there every 4th of July for 30 plus years. Earl was active in the lake community serving as firefighter and president of the Rocky Branch Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed his family, fishing and producing wood projects for family and friends.
Like many war veterans, Earl developed many skills he put to use building projects and repairing many items that would normally be thrown away. From baby cribs to Christmas decorations to garages, he could build them all. When David was in college, he had a 1040 Ford with a weak engine so Earl installed a much newer Chevrolet engine to make it more dependable.
Carolyn passed away November 19, 2012 and he married Dottie Renner on December 13, 2019.
He is survived by Dottie (wife) Rogers, AK; son David W. (Paula) Cure, Hastings, NE; daughter Carol L. (Bill) Dappen, Rogers, AR; and four grandchildren, Laura (Cure) Matthias, Lincoln, NE, Ryan (Donna) Cure, Charlotte, NC, Shannon (Ed) Jones, Big Cabin, OK, and Tyler (Amber) Marr, Rogers, AR; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Laura Cure, sister Margaret Davis and wife Carolyn Cure.
Cremation Services are under the care of Rollins Funeral Home
