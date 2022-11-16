Ed Johnson passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 14, 2022.
Ed was born in Hastings, Nebraska to Edmond and Donna (Eckhardt) Johnson on July 13, 1958. He was second of four siblings. He graduated from Adams Central High School in 1976. He then received an Associate’s Degree in Waste Water Management from CCC before going to UNL for Civil Engineering.
After working for Biba Construction of Geneva, he started his own Excavation and Trenching Business until he was no longer able to work.
Ed is survived by one daughter, Elisha (Bubbles); the light of his life and girlfriend, Danise Crenshaw; sisters, Deb Ross (Mike Bonifas), Kathy (late Stan) DeLashmutt; Pam (Damon) Burr; his very special nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks on November 19th from 3 – 6 p.m. A private grave side service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be donated to the Webster County 4-H Rangers Dog program for agility equipment.
