Eda Ree Eckblade, 91, of Juniata, Nebraska, died May 13, 2021, in Lincoln.
Edith “Eda Ree” was born in 1929 in Dickenson, North Dakota, to parents Clara (Weiland) and Rev. Nathaniel Hass. Her family lived in Pingree, North Dakota, and then moved to Chadron, where her father pastored a church.
She attended school in Chadron and graduated from the Preparatory High School in 1947. She moved with her parents after WWII to Omaha, where she attended the University at Omaha (UNO) and earned a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics. After graduation, she worked for the Crosley appliance company traveling and demonstrating their products.
In Omaha, she met the love of her life and husband of 50 years, C. James Eckblade.
They were married on Aug. 12, 1953, in Riverside, California, where her parents had retired. Jim and Eda Ree came to live in Nebraska, first in Lincoln, where their first two daughters were born, and then in 1959 moved to Hastings where two more daughters were added to the family.
She and Jim retired to Juniata in the home where she lived until January 2020.
Along with being a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, Eda Ree was loyal volunteer, involved with many organizations in Hastings, including the YWCA, domestic violence task force, foster care review board, family planning, senior/aging services, public library, Adams County elections, and several women’s circle groups at her church, First Congregational UCC.
Eda Ree was blessed to travel regularly across the country and to parts of Europe, Mexico, and Alaska, and to spend time with family at their beloved lake cabin.
She was passionate about cooking, sewing, classical music, and reading, which she enjoyed long into her later years.
Eda Ree was preceded in death by her husband, Jim (2003); her parents and in-laws; six siblings and spouses.
She is survived by her daughters and spouses, Becky (Dan) Higgins, of Lincoln, Miriam Eckblade (Jim Boelter) of Omaha, Anita (Mark) Schaepe of Lincoln, Emily (Jeff) Weak of Omaha; grandchildren, Erik (Marie) Higgins, Brita Higgins, Nathan (Katie) Schaepe, Reuben Schaepe, Katie M. Schaepe, Stefan (Sara) Schaepe, Charles, Rudy, Lilly, and Naomi Weak; six great-grandchilden: Josiah, Lillian, Miqueas, Cecilia, Lucy, and Alvin; sister-in-law, Elizabeth “Betsy” Hass of Riverside, CA, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services pending for July in Hastings with inurnment in Stromsburg. Memorials may be given in her memory to 1st Congregational United Church of Christ-Hastings, the Hastings Public Library, or the donor’s choice. Condolences can be made on www.aspenaftercare.com.
