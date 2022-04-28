Edgar J. “Ed” Jones, 81, of Bladen, Nebraska died April 26, 2022 at the Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.
Funeral services are Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., May 3, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell with the Rev. Greg Volzke officiating. Interment will be at the East Lawn Cemetery in Bladen.
Visitation will be Sunday and Monday, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. to service time at the church.
