Edith Faye Whyrick, 83, of Greeley, Colorado, formerly of Harvard, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Garden Square at Westlake. She was born January 27, 1939 in Byers, Texas to Elmer G. and Cora (Garrett) Haynie.
On October 25, 1958 she married Burdell ElRoi Whyrick in Wichita Falls, TX. They moved to Greeley in 1987. She dedicated her life to raising her children and grandchildren.
She was a member of Broadview Park Church of God in Greeley. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling with her husband, singing in the choir, sewing, crossword puzzles, bowling, bingo, watercolor painting, and gardening. She is remembered for her loving kindness, gentleness, strength and passion for her family. She had a warm heart and a welcoming home. She always made sure those around her were taken care of and always placed others needs before her own.
Thankful to have shared her life are her children; Mike (Becky) Whyrick, Cindy (Randy) Rouse, Doug (Lynda) Whyrick, Kevin (Kristin) Whyrick, Tiffany (Jason) Hettinger, grandchildren; Nikki Adams, Staci Stunkel, Abbi Whyrick,, Amy, Scott, and Bethany Nitzel, Isabelle, Anna, Grace and Johnny Whyrick, Katelyn Whitehead, Lauren and Meghan Whyrick, Avery, Ryan and Kensington Hettinger, Hannah, Zac and Drew Rouse, great-grandchildren; Noah, Ryker, Coehn, Camden, Aidan, Ethan, Jackson, Berkeley, Baylor, Isaiah, Kai, Mickey, Noa, Creigh, Cleo and Brantley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Burdell, two brothers; Bud and Buford, three sisters; Lois, Ruby and Lulabelle.
Visitation 3-4:00 p.m. Sunday and 9:00 a.m. Monday at Adamson. Life Celebration 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022 at Adamson with a reception to follow. Interment 1:00 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to "Westlake Assisted Living" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.
