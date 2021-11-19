Sutton, Nebraska resident Edmund Huber, 91, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the Henderson Health Care Hospital in Henderson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton with the Free German Reformed Salem Church Elders officiating. Interment will follow at the Free German Reformed Salem Church Cemetery near Sutton. Visitation with the family present will be Saturday, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
