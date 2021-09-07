Edward James “Jim” Koler, 79, passed away September 3, 2021, at Bryan-West Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The rosary was recited Tuesday, September 7, at Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud. A funeral Mass will take place 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Paul Frank officiating.
Interment will be at the Red Cloud (Sacred Heart) Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in care of Williams Funeral Home.
